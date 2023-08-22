SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs students head back to the classroom Tuesday to start a new school year.
Limestone Technology Academy Principal Terri Lee said when class begins Tuesday morning, teachers will welcome students back to the school while donning superhero costumes to reveal the school's theme for the year: Be a hero.
"Everybody can be a hero by helping everyone and respecting others," said Lee.
Lee said the school is implementing security enhancements this year, including modern security camera systems.
"We've had several camera upgrades this year that help us keep an eye on every inch of the building," said Lee.
All elementary schools across the district have also seen upgraded security cameras, as well as a new school resource officer specifically for the elementary schools. The new officer brings the number of resource officers to three district-wide.
A new after-school program and summer learning program will be added to Limestone Technology Academy and Angus Valley Elementary School thanks to a grant from 21st Century. The grant amounts to more than $1.3 million and will cover five years of these programs.