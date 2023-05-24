Sand Springs special education teacher retires after 43 years in the classroom

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs special education teacher is retiring, after spending 43 years in the classroom.
FOX23 News spent time at Limestone Technology Academy near East 41st and S. 129th W Avenue on Wednesday to learn more about Vickie Harbaugh’s last day inside the classroom.
When Harbaugh began teaching at the Hissom Memorial Center in the fall of 1979, "My Sharona” topped the music charts and Jimmy Carter was the U.S. President.
A lot has changed over the past four decades. The one thing that hasn’t changed, however, is Vickie’s love for students.
We caught up with the energetic 65-year in her classroom as she was packing up books. It’s the same room she’s taught special education classes in for the past thirty years. She came to Limestone Technology Academy in 1993.
Harbaugh explained to us that a lot has changed in her field over the years.
When she first started teaching at Limestone, she said the special needs children were all in the same classroom.
Now she said the kids are in general education classes and she just pulls them in for reading and math instruction.
Harbaugh said she thinks the change is a good thing, for the most part.
“I think there definitely are benefits, especially socially, in a classroom with their peers,” said Harbaugh. She added that she can still pull kids into her classroom when they need a break.
In addition to teaching special needs children for more than four decades, Harbaugh has also helped coach Special Olympics.
When it comes to teaching full time, we asked her what she’ll miss most and she responded without missing a beat.
“My kids, and the friends I made here, but mostly my kids," said Harbaugh.
Her next chapter includes helping to care for her new grandson who is only seven weeks old.
Wednesday was the last day of school year, and Harbaugh sat in the gym with about 280 students for the end of year talent show.
We asked Principal Terri Lee what she believes Harbaugh’s legacy will be.
“She takes each child, and she finds their individual strengths and if you just think about the hundreds, probably thousands of students that she has taught in her lifetime, that’s her legacy, children," said Lee.
We asked one of her students, Abby O’Bryan what she would like to say to her beloved teacher on her very last day in the classroom.
“You’re the best teacher ever,” said O'Bryan. “I wish you could stay.”