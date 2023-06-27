People who have already bought permits will be refunded. The city said the change will only be for this year due to conditions.

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs residents will not be allowed to shoot off fireworks in city limits this year.

The Sand Springs city manager and city council decided to revoke permits to discharge fireworks within city limits after the city said several people contacted them concerned about fireworks being allowed when there is so much dry material around homes.

People who have already bought permits will be refunded. The city said the change will only be for this year due to conditions.

Sand Springs will still have its professional fireworks show at Case Community Park on July 3.

