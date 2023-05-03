TULSA, Okla. — The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a high-profile DC law firm that takes on religious liberty cases has sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services on behalf of the Saint Francis Health System.
At issue is the hospital system’s request for an appeal and reconsideration from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that would allow them to continue a longstanding practice of burning a “sanctuary candle” in its chapels.
Since Saint Francis opened its doors in 1960, they say their health system has had a sanctuary candle with what’s called a “living flame” in its chapels as a sign of the living presence of Jesus.
Saint Francis is a Catholic hospital system.
They were recently issued a citation during their re-accreditation process which they tried to appeal. This entire issue revolves around their use of a lighted candle in their chapels.
"This has never been a problem before, this has been approved by the fire marshall," said Lori Windham, vice president and senior counsel with the becket fund for religious liberty. "St. Francis takes fire safety very seriously."
Windham said the candle is inside a glass holder, which is inside another a glass holder and under a brass cover up on the wall.
"They've had their living flame burning for many years without a problem so we're not sure why it's being cited now," she said.
In a letter from the centers for medicare and medicaid services dated April 20,there's a reference to the use of lighted candles, which states that such candles must be "placed in a substantial candle holder and supervised at all times they are lighted." But according to information gathered by the joint commission and a survey, found that "there was a lit candle with open flame burning unattended 24/7."
CMS recommends that the hospital system engage on a plan correction to address what they call a "deficiency".
Windham says this has never been an issue in the past.
In her letter to HHS she writes, "the citation is inconsistent with the applicable fire-safety rules, with which St. Francis complies. The false choice put to St. Francis violates the religious freedom restoration act and the first amendment."
"This is a sanctuary candle that has been lit with the living flame for many years," Windham said. "They've taken many steps to make sure it's safe … this is not a danger to anyone, this is just an expression of faith."
FOX23 reached out to CMS for comment and have not heard back at this time.
Late Wednesday afternoon we received an email from the Becket Fund saying that they “are in talks with HHS" and that they will send us an update no sooner than Thursday.