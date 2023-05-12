TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospice hosted a special butterfly release ceremony for people who have lost loved ones at the Tulsa Zoo Butterfly Display.
In many cultures, butterflies represent transformation through the stages of life and death.
Each person received a butterfly representing a lost loved one, maybe a father, a mother, a sibling, or just maybe a good friend.
"We're remembering my grandmother. Her name was Virginia," Kassi Brenneman said. "She was just real precious to us, and we lost her a couple of months ago."
She said her grandmother passed away in hospice care.
"She was 73, she had a very short-lived bout with leukemia, and it just took her down," Brenneman said
After a short ceremony, and message of comfort, they released the butterflies.