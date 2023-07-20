GLENPOOL, Okla. — Staff at Saint Francis Hospital trained in Glenpool on Thursday during a simulation of a mass casualty.
“We are acting as patients to train the nurses what to do during a mass casualty,” said student participant Bailey Anderson. “We all got little cards that showed us our injuries and stuff and then we got all made up."
The scenario was taken as seriously as if it was real.
“Stuff like this does happen and it'd be great if the trauma centers does have this practice to just be prepared for things like this because it's the real world. Scary stuff happens,” said student participant Alexis Selden.
As the pretend patients arrived, medical staff categorized them at triage based on severity of injuries.
“They will bring them here and then they will prepare them to either be discharged or if they need to be transferred to the Yale campus or transferred to another facility,” said Melissa Bates, student volunteer coordinator at Saint Francis Health Systems.
The pretend patients who participated were part of the two-week Saint Francis Medical Academy for Students in Healthcare (MASH) program.
“We are all just students who want to be in the medical field, so, you know, being a little dramatic and screaming and yelling,” Anderson said.
“This is just kind of like our last hoorah of helping. It's because Saint Francis helped us so much that we're helping them back,” said Selden.
According to Bates, training is extremely important.
“This is really the only way they can prepare and train for a major event,” Bates added.
“It's really fun to see how the doctors and nurses adapt to a situation that they weren't planning for,” Anderson said.