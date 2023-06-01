Saint Francis brings therapy dogs to patients, employees after shooting

TULSA, Okla. − It has been one year since the deadly mass shooting at the Saint Francis Natalie Building.
An event that rattled our community, an event that many are still healing from.
Since the event, Saint Francis has brought in comfort animals to help navigate through stress and trauma.
Buddy is one of Saint Francis' newest employees. He comes in two times a week and spends his hours visiting the main campus or different floors of the hospital.
He's part of the Pink Paws unit. He roams Saint Francis to make sure you have a smile on your face, and to make sure he gets scratches behind his ears.
Pink Paws was initially created for the Children's Hospital, where dogs are certified as therapy dogs. But after the shooting last June, hospital staff and the puppies make sure that everyone has therapeutic love, too.
Charles Scotto is a nurse tech, and he says seeing Buddy instantly changes his mood.
“We work in a stressful place. We work 12 hours. I just need something in between that time to lighten the load,” he said.
After everything staff at Saint Francis has went through between COVID and last year, they can all use a "buddy."