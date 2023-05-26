Tulsa and its partners talked to reporters on Friday in Broken Arrow on the eve of Memorial Day Weekend to remind parents of safety tips for their children.

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -- Tulsa and its partners talked to reporters on Friday in Broken Arrow on the eve of Memorial Day Weekend to remind parents of safety tips for their children.
 
Speakers included officials from the U.S. Corps of Engineers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Broken Arrow Police Chief, and representatives from Safe Kids Tulsa Area and Ride Safe Oklahoma.
 
Topics included the extra presence of law enforcement on the roads and waters in Oklahoma -- on the weekend law enforcement officials call the beginning of the 100 deadliest days -- seatbelt and car seat safety tips and riding safely in ATVs and side-by-sides.
 
Mike Klumpp is the ATV Safety Education Coordinator at Bethany Children's Health Center.
 
"Last year at this time, Oklahoma was ranked number one in the nation in deaths involving both ATVs and side-by-sides," Klumpp said, "We finished 2022 ranked number 4 in the nation and that's a statistic we shouldn't have here in Oklahoma."
 
Lt. Chris Arnall of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the two biggest issues the agency has had over the last few years over the Memorial Day weekend is drinking and driving and not wearing their seatbelts.
 
"In 2020, when the pandemic hit, our fatalities were 13. That's a lot," Arnall said, "And unfortunately, 12 of those 13 involved alcohol and drugs. We haven't quite continued that path. In 2021, we had 4 fatalities and in 2022, last year, we had 6 but still 75% or more of those fatalities involve alcohol and drugs. That's a very high percentage."
 
He said those fatalities could be prevented if people didn't drink and drive.

