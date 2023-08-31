Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is adding deputies to home football games in the county

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- Rogers County Sheriff's Office is going to provide an additional two deputies at home football games to every school in the county that has a school resource deputy assigned to it.
This after a deadly shooting at a high school football game in Choctaw Friday night that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.
At Booker T Washington’s game against Bentonville West, TPD says a 16-year old brandished a gun in a crowd of students and in Locust Grove, the superintendent says an unloaded firearm was recovered from a Pryor high school student.
Inola High School was the first to reach out to the Roger’s County Sheriff Office about additional security detail at home games according to Sheriff Scott Walton. The new policy will go into effect at Inola during their next home game, which is scheduled for Friday September 22.
Thursday morning, we talked with their school resource deputy, Sheldon Morgan, about what the change means.
The Longhorns took to the field on Thursday for afternoon practice before they head to NW Arkansas to take on Gravette High School Friday night.
They don’t play at home until Friday, September 22, against Bristow and things will look a little different.
Sheldon Morgan, Inola’s School Resource Deputy, is used to providing security at home football games with another deputy, but in three weeks he’ll have some extra help:
“It alleviates stress a lot,” he remarked, “you know just knowing that there’s two extra guys. Two of us can take this end, two can take this end you know.”
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said his office is willing to spend $12,000 dollars to add two deputies to every school they have school resource deputies assigned to in the county.
“I don’t think there’s any higher priority than the safety of our kids at school events, that doesn’t change when the family comes,” Walton said. “Oklahoma Friday night lights is football and it should be.”
Inola Athletic Director and head football coach Brett Thomas says moving to a clear bag policy is a real possibility:
“We’re kind of waiting to see how it plays out, like I said we do have three weeks, to see how it works with other schools.”
One grandparent we spoke waiting in the afterschool pick up line was excited to learn about the added security.
“I think that’s wonderful; I really do. I think it’s a great idea, it’s only going to keep people safe,” Linita Welch said.
Another parent I spoke with who did not want to go on camera said she wouldn’t mind if they had metal detectors, like the set up they have at the airport .
Catoosa Public Schools, that will also benefit from the additional deputies, has come out with a list of changes at their next home football game on September 8th.
Everyone will be checked with a metal detection handheld wand when entering the stadium, and a clear bag policy will be in place.
For additional information on security changes, click here.