ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. − A lawsuit back in the 1990s didn’t end in favor of Rogers County, leaving a massive bond behind.
“We were tasked with this huge debt,” said District 3 County Commissioner Ron Burrows.
That debt was $53 million.
Rogers County commissioners worked with the Rogers County Treasurer in 2017 to refinance that judgment bond. As of August 1, that debt is paid off, saving taxpayers more than $10 million.
Six years ago, Rogers County took advantage of lower interest rates to refinance.
“Ten years was taken off just immediately,” Burrows said.
“With additional payments, we’ve now been able to pay that debt off 13 years early, saving the taxpayers over $10 million,” he said.
Burrows said that since the one-third penny sales tax will expire now that the final payment has been made, it will stay in effect according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) guidelines.
Those who spend money in Rogers County might not notice, but the 9.33 percent sales tax will soon be 9.0. That is enough change that would have been millions of dollars spent.
“I think it’s the perception of the having that lawsuit that really should not have happened to begin with, in the rearview mirror,” the commissioner said.