Warning: this article contains graphic descriptions of child abuse.
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County man and woman were sentenced to life in prison for torturing a 3-year-old girl for six days in February 2020.
Gustus Pennington and Jeannette Wilson will spend the rest of their lives in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after they tortured Wilson’s daughter, including using a shock collar on the girl.
At the time the couple was arrested, Rogers County deputies said Pennington and Wilson used the collar to the point that the batteries drained.
Deputies said they found text messages between Wilson and Pennington talking about using the shock collar on the child.
Wilson had initially reported the abuse to Collinsville police but told police she and her daughter had escaped a home after being kidnapped and beaten.
Deputies said they were suspicious about Wilson from the start, so they weren’t surprised to later discover she was one of the abusers.
An affidavit from Pennington's arrest said investigators were told he hit the child with wood and forced her to stand in cold showers for long periods of time. Investigators were also told the girl was confined to a room where she was given a cinder block to go to the bathroom.
When they found the young girl, deputies said she was emotionless and covered with bruises, cuts and burn marks.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the case had deputies emotional.
“It’s tough to see those guys and gals literally ache, everyone stops and gets quiet,” said Walton. “These guys, it’s easy to see in their actions and their voice, it clearly knocks the wind out of them.”
Pennington and Wilson were each sentenced to life sentences for five counts of child abuse and one count of child neglect. They were both also sentenced to 10 years for one count of conspiracy. Pennington was sentenced on Wednesday. Wilson was sentenced on April 28.