Rogers County awards $1 million in ARPA funding to provide broadband for underserved areas

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. − The Rogers County Board of Commissioners will award $1,000,000 in ARPA funding for Cox Communications to bring multi-gigabit internet services to four underserved areas in Rogers County.
ARPA, or American Rescue Plan Act, provides funding to households, small businesses, and schools who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the ARPA donation, Cox will invest an additional $2,000,000 in private funding for the project that will provide rural residents with high-speed, broadband services.
Cox will soon begin engineering, construction design, and permitting for the fiber-based network and will be working with local, state, and federal agencies to obtain approvals.
The project will connect 1,100 households in Commissioner Dan DeLozier’s district, which includes Sequoyah to Foyil area, Will Rogers Downs area, Redbud/Tacora Hills/Briar Cliff areas, and Owalla Road area.
Commissioner Ron Burrows said, “This will complete the ARPA funds that Rogers County committed to broadband. We have proven that this method of delivering broadband works.”