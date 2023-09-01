Rocklahoma returns, bringing economic boom for city of Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. -- Rocklahoma is officially underway, much to the delight of fans of the outdoor hard rock music fans.
The event, located just four miles north of Pryor, is expected to have a significant economic impact on the city of Pryor over the next three days.
Pryor Chamber President Houston Brittain tells FOX23 the event attracts around 20 to 25,000 people every day.
The head of the Prior Area Chamber of Commerce said the event could result in anywhere from 50 to 75,000 people visiting over the long holiday weekend.
“All of these people shopping in our stores, staying our hotels and motels,” Houston Brittain, the President and CEO of the Prior Area Chamber remarked. “So it’s a huge impact. Last year we had people from Germany and this year we have people from Canada here.”
“We’re super excited after you know coming out of the pandemic and getting back to live music and events like this its really important for these bands , its important for the community, and super excited that people are still showing up and wanting to come to live music,” said Chris Thomas, festival producer. He said ticket sales are slightly up this year.
On Friday morning we reached out to the Hampton Inn and Suites in Pryor and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and both had only one room left.
In addition to booked hotels, local restaurants in Pryor are expected to be busy as campers venture off the grounds for meals.
The outdoor hard rock music festival boasts some big names including Daughtry on the Freedom Stage at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Skid Row at the Road House at 6:30 p.m., and Godsmack on the Freedom Stage at 9:50pm.
Pantera will take the stage Sunday night.
The outdoor festival also attracts around 5,000 campers.