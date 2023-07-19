OKLAHOMA CITY — A retired Oklahoma City police officer was sentenced for threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers.
U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced 56-year-old Charles Dean Lack of Wayne, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty and admitted to threatening to kill TSA officers at Will Rogers World Airport.
According to an affidavit, around Aug. 5, 2022, the FBI learned Lack had communicated his intention to visit the airport and kill federal officers there. The affidavit says Lack traveled to the airport three times to scout the area and determine where federal officers were located.
On Aug. 17, 2022, Lack was charged with one count of threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers and one count of interstate transmission of a threatening communication.
Lack was sentenced on Friday to serve 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.