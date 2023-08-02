OKLAHOMA CITY — A retired Air Force officer from Midwest City pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Tuesday.
An indictment from March 21 claimed, between August 2016 and May of 2022, 54-year-old Rickie Lee Gress knowingly had images of child pornography on his computer.
On Tuesday, Gress admitted to having a laptop that had child pornography on it, including depictions of young children, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Gress was taken into federal custody after the plea hearing.
At sentencing, Gress faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Troester.