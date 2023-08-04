TULSA, Okla. − Five statues representing the children victims of the Holocaust were vandalized in 2021.
Now, they are back on display at Tulsa's Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.
"It's been a process, and we're just so happy that they're now back in the rightful place at Liberators Park," said Director Tracey Herst-Woods.
It took the artist two years to make repairs.
"We found them the next day," said Herst-Woods. "The statues were on the ground, they were bent at the legs down. A couple of them were moved off the pad together."
Herst-Woods hopes the statues are more difficult to knock down.
"She reinforced the legs, but two of them, three of them had to be rebuild from the bottom up," she said. Two boys were responsible for the vandalism, but Herst-Woods says it wasn't an anti-Semitic move.
"We wanted them to be impacted on the gravity of what they did, so when the judge sentenced them to do community service, we offered them to do it on our campus, and they did," said Herst-Woods.
The exhibit is more than just art. The stones inside each statue represent specific children.
"Each of these statues is filled with the names of the children who died during the Holocaust," said Sofia Thornblad, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the museum.
"They are a way for young people to directly connect with the Holocaust by remembering a specific individual who perished," said Thornblad.
The museum plans to eventually have 15 statues representing the 1.5 million children killed.