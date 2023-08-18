TULSA, Okla. − The renaming of a street sign at East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue honors the late chairman of the Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation, James Kavin Ross.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and the family members of the late Kavin Ross unveiled the sign together.
It was renamed, "J Kavin Ross Drive."
Kavin Ross served as the committee's chairman up until his death this past May. The sign was renamed to honor his dedication to finding victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Kavin Ross's great-grandfather's business was destroyed during the Tulsa Race Massacre and never recovered.
Ross was devoted to uncovering the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre and honoring those who survived and who didn't. He worked with the Tulsa Race Riot Commission and historian Eddie Faye Gates and recorded interviews with survivors.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said that the J. Kavin Ross Drive street sign will serve as a reminder of Kavin Ross's work and inspiration to pick up where he left off.
"As we continue our search for the victims of the 1921 Tulsa race Massacre, this J. Kavin Ross Drive street sign will remind us of Kavin's dedication to this historical and groundbreaking work and encourage us to follow it through," Mayor Bynum said.