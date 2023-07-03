TULSA, Okla. — The American Red Cross is asking Tulsa-area residents to donate blood as it's seen a concerning drop in blood donations over the past few weeks.
FOX23 and 102.3 KRMG Tulsa's News and Talk are sponsoring the annual Red, White and You Blood Drive, which is going on despite storm damage to the Red Cross building.
The blood drive is taking place in the parking lot of the Tulsa Blood Donation Center near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Donors will be welcomed in the bloodmobile in the parking lot due to damage to the building from severe storms in June.
The Red Cross said the upcoming holiday could put a further strain on donations, while people celebrate with family vacations and other activities.
Donors of all blood types—especially those with type B negative or O negative blood—are needed to give now to ensure blood is available for those in need this summer.
The Red Cross said walk-ins will be welcomed, but appointments are preferred. All who give blood, platelets or plasma at the Red Cross July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.
Red, White and You Blood Drive
- Where
- Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 E 11th St, Tulsa, OK 74128
- When
- July 1 and 2, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- July 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
How to donate blood
- To make an appointment download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
- A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
- Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.