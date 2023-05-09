BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As a new development breaks ground bringing a familiar grocery option back to south Broken Arrow, city leaders say to expect more to come.
Reasor’s broke ground on it’s newest store set to open next year in the Aspen Ridge development along Aspen Avenue just north of the Creek Turnpike.
City leaders and corporate leaders from Reasors’ parent company, Brookshire Grocery Company, said Tuesday they had been in talks to bring a store to south Broken Arrow ever since the company’s store at New Orleans Street and S Elm Pl. closed several years ago.
The store will open sometime in 2024, serving as the main anchor tenant of Aspen Ridge. Broken Arrow’s city manager says, beyond the Reasor’s, Aspen Ridge’s developer plans to bring around 190,000 square feet of additional retail space to the property.
“He’s got sixteen companies that have signed letters of intent, and 11 of those have actually signed agreements,” Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said.
So far, those include Chipotle, Kum & Go and a drive-thru coffee chain. He said he should be able to announce some of the other businesses with signed agreements in the next 30 days.
Beyond Aspen Ridge, several other major development projects are in the works for south Broken Arrow.
Spurgeon says stagnant plans to develop land around the Warren movie theater just across the Creek Turnpike from aspen ridge will likely start seeing life again soon.
“We hear the developer has letters of intent on some larger retail commercial, which hopefully we’ll be able to know more about that later this summer,” he said.
Just up the creek Turnpike at the Kenosha Street exit is a piece of land city leaders announced over a year ago would soon be developed into a new home for Bell’s Amusement Park.
"It's going to generate jobs, it's gonna generate quality of life,” Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee said at the project’s announcement back in November 2021.
So far though, that land remains untouched.
“I get that question asked of me all the time, about what’s happening, because so many people would like to see [Bell’s] there,” Spurgeon told FOX23 on Tuesday.
He says to expect an announcement about the Bell’s project within the next week, but could not specify yet what it would entail.
“I have been in communication with the owners of the property, and I will be sending out a statement to the public probably late this week or early next week to let them know what’s going on,” Spurgeon said.
FOX23 reported on April 1, 2022 when an April-Fools-Day joke circulated on Facebook, claiming an IKEA would coming to Broken Arrow. While that was not true and there are currently no plans to open an IKEA in Broken Arrow, IKEA did recently announce it would be opening 17 new stores in—so far—unnamed cities across the country.
“I have a top 10 list of business that all our residents want that I try annually to talk to and IKEA is one of those,” Spurgeon said. “Cracker Barrell is another, Pappadeux as well. Folks are just very, very interested in having those types of businesses. We want them as well.”
Spurgeon says he believes the city could support any of those businesses should they decide to open locations in Broken Arrow, it’s just a matter of clearly sending them that message.
“If we can figure out how to show them how to make money, which is really the key to them to get a return on their investment, I believe Broken Arrow is a place people will want to come to,” Spurgeon said.