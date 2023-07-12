LeVar Burton, the actor best known for hosting "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," has strong words for Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
Good morning to everyone EXCEPT, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters! https://t.co/mSKUz3o4G2— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 10, 2023
Burton retweeted a Tweet involving Walters' recent comments on Greenwood, saying, "Good morning to everyone EXCEPT Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters!"
During a recent event in Norman, Walters was asked if the Tulsa Race Massacre fell under the Critical Race Theory, meaning it would not be taught in public schools.
"That doesn't mean you don't judge the actions of individuals because oh, you should, but to say it was inherent in there because of their skin where I say it's Critical Race Theory. You're saying race defines a person. I reject that, so I would say you can be judgmental of the issue, of the action, of the content character, of the individual but lets not tie it to skin color," Walters said at the meeting.
Walters' comments generated plenty of controversy.