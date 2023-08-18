TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa is home to one of the world’s Master Sommelier’s. There are only 273 worldwide, 25 of them are women.
Tulsa resident Randa Warren earned the title in 2007 and is sharing her knowledge with Green Country and beyond.
“Everybody must start somewhere. I say picking up books like Wine for Dummies, or 60 -Minute Wine Expert. There are a million books about wine. You’ve got to take that first step. Maybe get a few wine magazines, go to wine tastings at local wine shops. Immerse yourself,” said Warren.
A Master Sommelier is the highest achievement. They have exceptional knowledge of wine. There are exams taken working up to the Master Sommelier exam that has three parts. Theory, restaurant service, and tasting.
“Which can be questions on anything in the entire world related to wine. The rivers that run through the Mosel area of Germany,” said Warren.
Warren became a Certified Wine Educator through the Society of Wine Educators in 2001. Now having the highest achievement, she focuses on educating people about wine through classes and tastings.
“I love the comradery, being with people and how wine brings you together. It loosens people up, it turns very simple experiences into extraordinary experiences,” said Warren.
Warren has written a book, 60-Minute Wine Expert, teaching people about tasting wine, pairing, and other basic wine etiquettes.