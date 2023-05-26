TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A rare black paddlefish was caught in Tulsa County waters this week and the explanation behind the unusual color actually makes sense.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) said the fish was caught by Oklahoma Paddlefish Guide Service in Tulsa County on Monday.
ODWC said although paddlefish have the ability to be pitch black in color, it's rarely seen in adult fish in the wild.
"When adult paddlefish spend extended time in shallower tailwater habitats, where the water clarity may be greater, they will take on a darker coloration, sometimes almost black," said ODWC.
ODWC likened the color to a dark suntan for the fish, and said you can see tan lines around its gill cover.
"Why don't we see this more often? This example could be a combination of a melanistic fish and the normal effects of shallow clear habitats on paddlefish coloration," ODWC said.
ODWC said the paddlefish was released back into the water to fight another day.