Warning: this article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.
HENRYETTA, Okla. — It was a night Krystal Strong will never forget but memories she suppressed and told few people for years.
"And the next thing I know, I'm being drug through my living room into my own room, being tied up to my futon with bungee cords. My dad had those Western belts. They're made of cloth. I remember being tied up with those to the futon. My feet were tied up and he had already undressed me completely," said Strong.
Strong said that doctors told her she would never be able to have children because of the damage. She now has four children.
She has feared for their lives all of these years.
"He actually had a knife in my throat. Like a pocket knife type thing and he was pushing me really hard. I remember when he was on top of me, I kept saying, I was like, 'Jesse, I can't breathe, I can't breathe.'
McFadden threatened to kill her if she told and then he went to work to hide her clothes.
"He had his back turned. I just bolted out the back door, butt-naked and I ran clear down a half mile to the neighbor's house. I walked straight into her house and collapsed on the floor and she goes, 'Oh my god, baby, what happened?"
The neighbor then called the police.
"The cops were already looking for Jesse and found Jesse at the river with his wrists slit," said Strong.
McFadden was charged with first-degree rape by force and fear on November 3, 2003. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
"Not just him. His family. He has a lot of family. Not so much fear but fear like that they would like try to, victimize me, my kids. Like me, getting off the night shift and opening up my door and somebody being in the backseat and being strangled or because I put him away," said Strong.
The news of the killing of five children on Monday, that were near the same age she was when Jesse McFadden raped her brought a flood of emotions.