OKLAHOMA CITY — A restaurant from award-winning chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City this fall.
Ramsay's Kitchen is set to open in Oklahoma City's Chisholm Creek development on Memorial Road near Western Avenue. An exact date for the anticipated restaurant's opening, however, hasn't been announced.
A news release states the restaurant will be a destination for "Ramsay's take on casually refined, sophisticated dining." Among items on the menu will be favorites like beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding, as well as local flavors with a twist.
The Oklahoma City Ramsay's Kitchen location will be the fourth in the U.S. Others include Boston, Las Vegas and Naperville, Illinois.