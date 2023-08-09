TULSA, Okla. − Two men are in custody after police say they led officers on a chase and then hid in trash cans.
Tulsa police said they found Jazale Nicholson and Cedrick Miller hiding from police in trashcans after they said the two lead officers on a stolen car chase.
"Well it's not the first time. People hide wherever there's a place to hide,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said the pursuit began when a officer spotted a stolen Honda near North Virgin and Peoria, just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
"They tried to stop the car, the driver of the car did not want to stop at that time, so a chase ensued," Meulenberg said.
Officers eventually lost track of the stolen car and had to end the pursuit, TPD said.
But Meulenberg said TPD’s new state-of-the-art Real Time Information Center, or RTIC, found the car again.
"The stories are amazing that we're getting out of the RTIC,” Meulenberg said. “Some of things that are happening out of the RTIC, because it's real time. You know, this is a way for us, as a force multiplier, to take this group of people who work down in this little nerdery down there, and getting all this data coming into them, deciphering the data and getting it back out to the field to officers, to take actionable responses of that data."
But, once the suspects abandoned their car, TPD said people in the area gave officers their next clue.
"They said, 'Hey there's some folks hiding in the trash cans here,' which is atypical behavior in the neighborhood, to be hiding in a trash can. So, officers with K-9 went in there and they were able to get them in custody and then take them to jail," Meulenberg said.
TPD said officers recovered an AR-15 from the car and found a handgun in a bag where the two were taken into custody.
Miller faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle after former conviction of a felony, obstructing justice, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm under DOC supervision, and probation violation.
Nicholson faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of obstruction.