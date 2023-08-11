TULSA, Okla. — Police said four puppies are looking for homes after they were found abandoned on the side of a road Tuesday in north Tulsa.
The Tulsa Police Department said around 6 p.m., an Amazon driver took a turn down a dead-end street near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road, when they found a plastic tote on the side of the road.
Police said the tote had six puppies inside.
Sergeant Darrell Ross with Tulsa Police Department said he responded to the call Thursday afternoon.
"She put herself on a break for the dogs and that is awesome because a lot of people would have just drove by, not many people would have gotten out to make sure they were okay," he said.
Ross said a nearby neighbor adopted two of the puppies immediately, leaving them with four more puppies needing a home. He said he had to do more than just respond to the call.
"Every shelter across the city is almost packed to capacity right now and I know yesterday, a large number of dogs came in and it's really hard for them to have all of their resources to hold these animals comfortably, so my house is big enough to foster them for just a night," he said.
Ross said his family helped give them a bath and lots of love. They were hot and slightly dehydrated when he got them. Friday afternoon, he dropped them off at Tulsa Animal Welfare.
Those four remaining puppies will be available for adoption with the help of a local animal rescue, said police.
If you're interested in adopting the puppies, call TAW at 918-596-8000.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Oklahoma.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&