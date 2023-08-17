TULSA, Okla. − The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) donated $100,000 to Food on the Move on Aug. 17.
Food on the Move is a non-profit that provides food for Tulsans in need. Since, 2014 its mission has been to end food deserts in Tulsa.
For residents of north Tulsa, there isn’t a grocery story for more than three miles, which can be challenging when one doesn’t have transportation.
Food on the Move is working to changing that for Tulsans impacted.
“We had a presentation today for our urban farm,” said Kevin Harper, President and CEO of Food on the Move. “They give us a $100,000 check. It's for the urban farm that will grow over 150,000 pounds of food every year and to be able to help just get fresh produce into the community.”
PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Anne Strahler, “We look forward to seeing the Urban Farm flourish and serve the community.”
The urban farm uses aquaponics located on the Tulsa Community College in north Tulsa and is used to grow plants without using soil, making it possible to grow plants indoors.
“Actually, this is amazing because we're using 90% less water than than row crops and everything's going to grow 30% faster and everything's organic. And so it doesn't take up as much space. So it's really great for the environment,” said Harper. “It's more efficient and it's lasting longer and we're making and we're just better with the with the environment.”
The aquaponics are also used for farming education.
“It's science speaks agriculture, so kids don't mind farming because it's in air conditioning and also you can use the the phone app to to control your your produce and things like that,” said Harper. “It really is allowing us to get fresh produce into the communities, make sure people are eating healthy because food really is medicine. If we can get people healthy food, then we're going to be healthy, a healthier society, make it better to also make it better Oklahoma.”
Harper says they are on their way to get ground breaking this fall on a 10,000 square foot indoor hydroponic aquaponic grow facility that will be state-of-the-art.