Pryor teen pleads for people to drive sober, wear seatbelts after being injured by drunk driver

PRYOR, Okla. -- After being injured in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver, a teenager wants the pain and anxiety he’s left with to serve as a reminder to anyone thinking of driving after drinking.
He also is reminding people that seatbelts save lives, likely including his own.
“We were going through the stoplight, and I see this car flying," sixteen-year-old Jagyn Matthews said. "Next thing I know… BAM… it hits us."
Matthews relives the moment every day.
“I just remember seeing the car spinning,” Matthews said.
Every. Agonizing. Moment.
“I remember seeing my friend in the backseat,” he said. “I remember seeing him get knocked out and then blood started coming out of his mouth.”
It all happened the morning of July 4. Matthews was riding with two of his friends from school into Tulsa from their hometown of Pryor.
They were heading to an IHOP to have breakfast before one of their friends left to go overseas.
Matthews was in the passenger seat as their car went through a green light at Pine St. and Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. Another car ran a red light, and t-boned them.
“He was flying. He didn’t even try to stop,” Matthews said. “He had to be going at least 100.”
It took him a minute to realize what had happened. His adrenaline was pumping.
“I remember just kicking my door open and yelling at the guy,” Matthews said. “He was trying to start his car and leave the scene.”
Tulsa Police say that man was Daniel Sosa. Officers say they believe Sosa was driving drunk. They found an open liquor bottle and an open bottle of muscle relaxers in Sosa’s car.
“He could barely walk he was so drunk,” Matthews said.
Police also found a Glock magazine that was fully loaded and two boxes of ammo.
Officers arrested Sosa on complaints of DUI injury accident, transporting an open container, failure to stop at a red light and driving without a license.
When medics brought Matthews to the emergency room, he found Sosa was in there too.
“He was being really disrespectful,” Matthews said. “I heard him say it was funny. And then he kept screaming.”
Matthews ended up with a lot of bruises and a strained collarbone. If not for making the smart choice and buckling up, his injuries would have likely been much worse.
“They told me at the scene the only thing that saved me was the airbag and the seatbelt,” Matthews said. “Always make sure to wear your seatbelt. And never take life for granted.”
FOX23 reported over the weekend Matthews’ best friend and other passenger in the car, 16-year-old Espn Vann, suffered from a broken back.
“He was laying on the back of the car talking about how his back hurts, that he couldn’t breathe.” Matthews said. “He was gasping for breath.”
After getting out of the hospital, Matthews learned Vann’s dreams of playing football in college would be over because of his injuries.
“It broke me. He’s like my brother,” Matthews said. “He wanted to get scholarships for football. And he also wrestled. So it ruined everything.”
Now it’s hard for Matthews to look at life the same.
“It’s scary. I’m scared to be in a car now,” he said. “Every time I see Espn, the wreck is always replaying in my head.”
He wants his pain to at least serve a purpose—as a lesson to anyone who has been drinking, or is around anyone who has been drinking.
“Take their keys away before they leave,” Matthews said. “Don’t let them leave—ever. If you’re that drunk, you need to stay home. You don’t need to be leaving the house.”
He wants everyone to remember—you’re only one bad decision away from upending an innocent person’s world, in addition to your own.
“He ruined my best friend’s life,” Matthews said. “So I think he should get the max sentence he can get.”