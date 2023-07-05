UPDATE (07/05; 9:39 p.m.) — City council voted 6-2 in favor of the flock cameras.
PRYOR, Okla. — Wednesday the Pryor Creek City Council will vote on whether to add flock cameras to its crime fighting arsenal.
They’d tabled the issue for a month to try to provide an opportunity for more citizen feedback. While we’ve spoken two on the city council who have some reservations about the technology, it is expected to pass this evening. Wednesday afternoon Fox23 news spoke police chief Jeremy Cantrell, about how the technology would be used.
“So the way this information is used is to catch criminals; if it’s a stolen car or a wanted person that’s been entered or an amber alert, missing person, whatever it is, it flags it to our system, and it’s just for law enforcement use only.”
Chief Cantrell noted he’s down two patrol officers right now and he thinks the flock camera would provide his department with an extra set of eyes.
“They’re specifically for license plates, it reads the rear-view license plate on a public roadway and it stores for 30 days for law enforcement use,” he said.
As an example, he noted that last month, when they had a murder suspect from Bixby in town, if they had had the technology in place, they might have had him in custody much sooner.
He said the technology would not be used to collect additional information.
But at least two city council members have expressed concerns over privacy at the June 6th council meeting. In a letter, read aloud, City Councilman Chris Gonthier said “collecting information on everyone is not constitutional” and “saying we have no expectation to privacy when in public is a just a lame excuse.”
We asked Pryor Creek Mayor Zach Doyle, who only votes to break a tie, to weigh in on the debate:
“We need to hear both sides,’’ he said. “That’s the wonder of our government that we allow for that.”
“We also need to realize that on the back of your vehicle there’s no expectation of privacy, those plates are there for identification purposes.”
There are eight council members so they only need a majority. The $12,600 purchase of four flock cameras—if passed –would be made possible thanks to a donation from the Cherokee Nation.