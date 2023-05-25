Program keeps kids, parents safe with water sports this summer

TULSA, Okla. − Summer has arrived, and that means Green Country families will be enjoying pools, rivers, and splash pads.
Parents can turn to Infant Swimming Resources to keep their kids safe this summer.
The philosophy behind ISR is that it teaches young children to become their own aquatic problem-solvers by relying on their muscle memory.
Children aged six months to six years can train for 10 minute lessons, five days a week.
Alison Cone teaches the ISR "swim, float, swim" sequence.
"We need to stop the drownings, like, it needs to end, and that's why I do it,” Cone said. “As soon as they're sitting unassisted, you can sign them up,” she added.
Amy Mutispaugh tragically lost her 4-year-old son Evan in a drowning incident five years ago. Now, she promotes ISR.
"It's an advocacy that is necessary to honor our son and to help other families," said Mutispaugh.
She also spoke about the possible dangers of floaties.
That is what Katie Kirkpatrick did for her sons, 4-year-old Hudson and 2-year-old Hayes.
“He loved it right off the bat so I think since he loved it so much it fueled me to keep going and tell my friends about it and things like that,” Kirkpatrick said.
“We have access to a pool and the lake so I just thought that you know for safety and just to kind of help ease that fear and also develop that love of water for him was kind of my motivation for it,” she said.