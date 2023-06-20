OKLAHOMA CITY − Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat has signed a State of Emergency following last weekend's storms in Oklahoma.
Pro Tem Treat is currently serving as acting governor, as Gov. Kevin Stitt is in France and Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell is at a conference in Georgia.
Pro Tem Treat wasn't notified that he was serving in the role until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
“I personally witnessed the damage and devastation of the storms as I drove back to Oklahoma City from Catoosa yesterday,” Pro Tem Treat said. “It was clear that people in eastern Oklahoma are struggling and need all the support the state can give them during this time. Impacted Oklahomans are still without power and heat indexes are exceeding triple digits. This action will relax laws and regulations on the shipping of goods for emergency use, allow agencies to have more purchasing powers, among other measures in order to bring much needed relief. It also automatically triggers the state’s price gouging statute that way Oklahomans aren’t being taken advantage of by individuals who are trying to charge more than necessary for goods and services. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our neighbors as they continue to recover after this storm.”
Pro Tem Treat says he has yet to hear from Gov. Stitt, but has been talking with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
The Oklahoma Constitution states that power falls to the Senate Pro Tem if the Governor and Lieutenant Governor are out of the state.