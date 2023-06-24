Pride Festival parade begins its celebration in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday, thousands gathered in downtown Tulsa to celebrate its annual Pride Festival and Parade.
The parade began at 6 p.m. with many local businesses participating.
FOX23 spoke with the Director of Tulsa Trinity Episcopal Church, Lee Domenick, on the importance of being present at the Tulsa Pride Parade.
"It's important to show and to represent and as a gay married man and the part of the Christian denomination, Episcopal Church, it's important for us to be here to be the voice and represent another voice for God," said Domenick.
Domenick said every Episcopal church in the Tulsa area walked together during the parade.
The Senior VP of Communications and Community Relations at One Oak expressed his enthusiasm with his team and loved ones at Pride, where they participated with a float.
"We are here to celebrate diversity and inclusion, which is really a core value of One Oak and just celebrate that here in the Tulsa community and with our employees and their families," said Darren Wallis.
Andy B's, a bowling alley in Broken Arrow, also walked in the parade with its employees, family and friends.
"I mean, it's amazing. There's hundreds of people out here. Everyone is happy. Everyone is just spreading joy and love" said Ryan Bristow with Andy B's.
FOX23 was also able to join in on the parade with its news team, family and friends.