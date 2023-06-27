Police lights

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Osage County said a woman who was pregnant is dead after a car crash Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Cadillac CTS and Toyota Corolla were involved in the crash just west of Bartlesville around 8:45 p.m.

Be Vang, a passenger in the Toyota, was killed in the crash. OHP said she was 29 years old and was pregnant. The man driving the Toyota was admitted to a hospital in serious condition with a head injury. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital and released. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

OHP is investigating what caused the crash.

More News