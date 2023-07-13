PORTER, Okla. — The Porter Peach Festival kicks off Thursday with food trucks, a talent competition and, of course, peaches.
The 57th annual festival lasts three days, with the main events happening in downtown Porter. People can also go to the Peach Barn to shop and at Livesay Orchards to pick peaches throughout the weekend.
Livesay Orchards is the largest peach orchard in Oklahoma, with more than 150 acres of peach trees. Kyle Livesay said this year's crop is better than it's been the last few years.
“We were a little bit worried when we had that freezing weather early in the spring, but we made it through pretty well. It’s a pretty nice-looking crop,” said Livesay.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and include a Kidzone, food trucks, vendors and live entertainment.
Thursday
- "Porter's Got Talent" at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Gymnastics performance at 5 p.m.
- Antique tractor pulls at 6 p.m.
- "Taste of Haven" culinary contest at 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Porter Peach Classic 5k at 7 a.m.
- Porter Peach Festival Parade at 11 a.m.
- Free peaches and custard at 1:30 p.m.
- Porter Peach Mud Bog at 6 p.m.
You can see a full schedule of events this weekend here.