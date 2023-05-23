TULSA COUNTY, Okla. − A Tulsa-area GOP influencer and school advocate bonded out of jail Tuesday after he was arrested on burglary and stalking charges.
Ron Causby, who goes by The Real Ron Ron on social media, was arrested Sunday. He has previously advocated for Oklahoma Republicans online.
He also produces podcasts and videos. Causby created the Facebook group Tulsa Parents Voice, though he no longer runs the page.
Causby even ran for the Tulsa County GOP chair.
FOX23 spoke with Causby's friend and podcast co-host Tim Reiland. Reiland says Causby's arrest does not paint a clear picture of what happened.
Reiland said Causby is going through a messy divorce.
According to the arrest documents, Causby entered a home in Owasso. The homeowner's daughter called police.
Reiland said the home is the one Causby shared with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Causby had also recently moved out.
Reiland said the arrest was an attempt by his former partner to be "petty."
"People may say divorce is the worst experience I've ever had, really that's what this boils down to. People are separating and it doesn't always go in the best way. Not everybody is level headed in those situations," Reiland said.
FOX23 reached out to Causby's former partner. We did not hear back.