PONCA CITY, Okla. — Ponca City police are looking for a 15-year-old person of interest in a homicide investigation.
The Ponca City Police Department is asking the public for help finding Anthony B. LeClaire. LeClaire is a person of interest in a recent homicide investigation and is also facing multiple felony charges including felony escape from custody.
If you have any information pertinent to this investigation, police ak that you contact them at 580-767-0370. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 580-762-5100.