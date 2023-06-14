TULSA, Okla. — Police say a woman was ran over by a former coworker at a QuikTrip gas station.
Officers said Jemeya Smith ran over her former coworker while the coworker was walking out of the convenience store.
“Our victim was in her work vehicle at the gas pump and had to get a receipt for her work vehicle,” Officer Danny Bean said.
Bean detailed what happened when the woman was on her way back to the work vehicle.
“As soon as she gets close enough, the suspect, she comes flying out of her gas stall and makes a turn and deliberately makes a turn and runs over our victim,” he said.
According to a police affidavit, the victim had been harassed by the former co-worker named Jemeya Smith.
“Stalking her for months, showing her pictures of her driving by her house, things to be concerned about,” Bean said.
The affidavit says the victim was hit and fell to the ground. It also says she was diagnosed with pain that she is getting medical treatment for.
After hitting the person, the affidavit says Smith drove off.
“The suspect hit our victim, no intent on stopping and left the premises and left the area,” he said.
Smith has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, that deadly weapon being her car.
FOX23 spoke with Amazon, and they told FOX23 the drivers are contracted workers and are not directly employed by Amazon.