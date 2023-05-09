OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning near a high school in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City police said a group of students was gathered just north of Capitol Hill High School when a drive-by shooting happened in front of the PDQ convenience store. The victim ran to the school, where he flagged down a school resource officer.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities said they don't know if the shooting was targeted.
Authorities said they have possible suspect information and investigators are working to gather more details. Police said they are not releasing information about the suspect.
Oklahoma City Public Schools said the school is on secure lockdown, and activities within the school are resuming as normal.