MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in a Muskogee neighborhood.
Muskogee police said Monday morning they are looking for Mylauna McHenry. McHenry is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.
McHenry is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen near Columbus Avenue and South 21st Street.
If you have any information on where McHenry is, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 918-682-2677.
Muskogee police said they are also looking for 16-year-old Aries Favors, but told FOX23 this is a separate instance and is not related.