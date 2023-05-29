TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for two people after a police chase ended in a crash in east Tulsa.
Police said the chase began around 3:30 a.m. after an officer tried to pull over a Jeep Gladiator for a traffic violation near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue.
The Jeep took off eastbound and the passenger in the Jeep bailed near East 13th Street and South 73rd East Avenue. Police did not find that person.
Police said the driver of the Jeep continued east on East 15th Street and eventually hit a concrete flood channel abutment and then a telephone pole with "tremendous force" before rolling near 15th and South Memorial Drive. Police said the Jeep hit the telephone pole so hard that the pole split.
The driver got out of the Jeep through the sunroof and ran away. Police said there was no sign of injury inside the Jeep.
"Even with the seatbelt buckled presumably behind the driver, we found no evidence of blood or head impact on the windshield," said police.
The driver was not found.