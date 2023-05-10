Broken Arrow police scene

Broken Arrow police are seen in a neighborhood near 101st and Aspen, where they said they got a call about a possible double homicide.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they got a call about a possible double homicide Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to a home near East 101st Street and South Aspen Avenue around 11 a.m. They said they found two people dead inside a house.

Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Police said the FBI is involved because someone involved is a tribal citizen.

Police have not released information about who died or how they were killed.

This is a developing story.

