BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they got a call about a possible double homicide Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to a home near East 101st Street and South Aspen Avenue around 11 a.m. They said they found two people dead inside a house.
Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
Police said the FBI is involved because someone involved is a tribal citizen.
Police have not released information about who died or how they were killed.
This is a developing story.