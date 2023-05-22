OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are looking for a person who robbed a QuikTrip at gunpoint early Monday morning.
Police said the QuikTrip at State Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 169 was robbed around 2:30 a.m. A person showed a store clerk a black handgun and demanded money from the register.
Police said the person then left the store and got in a dark-colored sedan parked at a fast food restaurant next door and drove away. The person was wearing all black with a face covering and a hood and carried a red backpack.
Police said the robber left with a limited amount of cash because QuikTrip doesn't keep a significant amount of money in its registers.
If anyone recognizes the clothing of this person or has any information related to the robbery, please contact the Owasso Police Department at 918-272-2244 or leave an anonymous tip at 918-272-2677.