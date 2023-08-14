UPDATE | 8/14/23 | 5:32 p.m.: Tulsa Police have confirmed that the 70-year-old woman has been found safe. No further details were released.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said they are searching for a 70-year-old woman who is considered missing.
Police said Pamela Weldon is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Police said Weldon currently takes medication for memory loss/dementia.
She was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and pants, pictured in a doorbell security camera image above. She was seen on the doorbell camera leaving 16209 E. 49th Pl. in east Tulsa at about midnight.
Anyone with information about Weldon's whereabouts is asked to call 918-596-9222.