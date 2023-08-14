Pamela Weldon

Police said Pamela Weldon was last seen in east Tulsa, where a doorbell security camera caught an image of her around midnight.

UPDATE | 8/14/23 | 5:32 p.m.:  Tulsa Police have confirmed that the 70-year-old woman has been found safe. No further details were released.

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said they are searching for a 70-year-old woman who is considered missing.

Police said Pamela Weldon is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Police said Weldon currently takes medication for memory loss/dementia.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and pants, pictured in a doorbell security camera image above. She was seen on the doorbell camera leaving 16209 E. 49th Pl. in east Tulsa at about midnight.

Weldon is driving a red 2016 Ford Escape with OK tag HD16489, said police.

Anyone with information about Weldon's whereabouts is asked to call 918-596-9222.

More News