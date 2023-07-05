TULSA, Okla. — The sound of fireworks filled the Fourth of July sky, as Tulsa Police responded to reports of a shooting at Johnson Park, near 61st and Riverside, around 10:45 p.m.
"A large group gathered shooting off fireworks at night, you know, it was dark and they learned somehow that someone's hurt, or got hit in the hip by a projectile,” said Tulsa Police Department Public Information Officer Danny Bean.
Police said officers arrived and found a large number of people gathering in the park shooting off fireworks. A man was found in the parking lot with a wound to his hip.
"The victim was transported to the hospital," Bean said. "He's going to be fine, but right now, we don't know what happened."
Witnesses said they heard a gunfight while fireworks were going off, and the man was hit by a stray bullet. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officer Bean said the incident happened during climax of Fourth of July fireworks, making it difficult for witnesses to tell whether they were hearing fireworks or gunshots.
"Some witnesses describe what they could have heard as a gun fight, maybe gun shots," Bean said. "As all the fireworks were going off, but they couldn't be sure."
Officers are still investigating what happened, while they wait for more information from doctors.
"Whether they're sure it could be pieces of shrapnel from a firework or whether maybe it's from a bullet from a gun, so it's something for them to decide," Bean said.