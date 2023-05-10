UPDATE ( 05/10; 3:29 p.m.) —
Broken Arrow Police identified the two victims and a possible suspect in the double homicide near 101st and Aspen.
Police said 48-year-old Annette Hammock and her 17-year-old son were found dead in the home.
A third person, 50-year-old Phillip Hammock, was also found in the home with what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being treated at a nearby hospital and in police custody.
Hammock is believed to be in critical condition.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they got a call about a possible double homicide Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to a home near East 101st Street and South Aspen Avenue around 11 a.m. They said they found two people dead inside a house.
Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
Police said the FBI is involved because someone involved is a tribal citizen.
Police have not released information about who died or how they were killed.
This is a developing story.