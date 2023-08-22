TULSA, Okla. — Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery in east Tulsa.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said on Aug. 15, a boy was robbed at gunpoint for his Nike shoes near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road.
Police released an image of a person of interest who was in the area at the time of the robbery. They said he was with the primary suspect at the time of the robbery.
TPD robbery detectives ask anyone who can help identify him to call them so they can interview him.
You can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and can remain anonymous. Please reference case 2023-039430.