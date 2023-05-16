TULSA, Okla. — A man is booked in the Tulsa County jail after he admitted to being a getaway driver after a person was shot and killed.
Police documents say Aasim Jordan-Mansur faces a first-degree murder charge.
Documents say officers found a person had been shot and killed at Town Square Apartments near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue on Sunday.
A police investigation found several people were seen running, getting into a gray sedan and driving away from the shooting scene. Police determined Jordan-Mansur was one of those people.
Police interviewed Jordan-Mansur who said he got into a physical fight with the victim at the apartment complex before the person was shot and killed. Jordan-Mansur said he left the complex, picked up another suspect and drove back to the complex. He said the other suspect shot and killed the person.
Jordan-Mansur said he then drove the suspect and himself away, and did not call police.