TULSA, Okla. — Aasim Jordan was arrested for a homicide that took place on Sunday.
Jordan was booked in the Tulsa County jail.
Police documents say Jordan faces a first-degree murder charge for shooting James Tottress.
Documents say officers Tottress had been shot and killed at Town Square Apartments near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue on Sunday.
A police investigation found several people were seen running, getting into a gray sedan and driving away from the shooting scene. Police determined Jordan was one of those people.
Police interviewed Jordan who said he got into a physical fight with the victim at the apartment complex before Tottress was shot and killed. Jordan said he left the complex, picked up another suspect and drove back to the complex. He said the other suspect shot and killed Tottress.
Jordan said he then drove the suspect and himself away, and did not call police.
Now, Tulsa Police state that Jordan has been arrested for shooting and killing Tottress on Sunday, May 14.
Jordan is being held without bond.