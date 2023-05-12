Plans underway to restore iconic Chrysler Plymouth Tower in Bristow

BISTOWN, Okla. — Plans are in place to renovate the Chrysler Plymouth Tower, a one-hundred feet tall tower in Bristow with the aim of turning it into an attraction for Route 66.
Part of the fundraising involves a car show and street racing event this weekend.
The tower was part of the Beard Motor Company until the owner's death in the 50's until the opening of I-44 between Tulsa and Oklahoma City forced the business to close.
There is a big push to bring the tower back to life and make Bristow a stop on the Rt. 66 map.
FOX23 spoke with a member of the Bristow Historical Society, Joe Trigalet.
"That towers a big part of Bristow history and we don't want to lose it," said Joe Trigalet.
The Bristow Historical Society is currently trying to raise around a quarter of a million dollars to renovate the tower, move it and relight the neon sign.
"It was lit in neon until about 1958 when the motor company went out our business and it has t been lit since then and so we want to get it we want to move it where it's on Rt. 66 we want to light it up again," said Joe Trigalet.
They say moving the tower just two blocks down the road and restoring it will greatly boost the town.
"We don't know how feasible this is but we thought we'd have a couple of EV charging stations there so people can stop, charge their car, walk the streets and visit the shops here," said Joe Trigalet.
They are now raising money for the renovation of the tower by holding the first Mopar Street Racing Festival in Bristow.
Matthew Hindi spoke with FOX23 about the plans for the upcoming festival.
"I was out here racing my roadrunner earlier. It's just so fun we're not doing any payouts or anything. It's just for a fun style event," said Matthew Hindi.
"Proceeds that we're making we're giving to the historical society and trying to get Bristow on the world map as well as the U.S. map for this event. We're the only ones in the country with an all mopar event streets racing on Rt. 66," said Matthew Hindi.
The Southern Plains Mopar Fest will be all day Saturday and will feature drag racing and a car show.
They hope to have the tower officially lit by 2026 for Rt. 66's one-hundredth birthday.
People can also sponsor a brick in the new square that will be built around the tower.