BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There are new plans to turn an old church in Downtown Bartlesville into a sound stage and film school.
The proposals have been presented to the city council and there are hopes that it could give the town a big economic boost.
The 125-year-old First Christian Church closed its doors for good last year.
There are hopes the new plans could bring a touch of Hollywood to downtown Bartlesville.
FOX23 spoke with the director of Visit Bartlesville, Maria Gus, on the ideas for a sound stage and film school.
"There's really no end to the amount of arts and arts programming that they could do with a space like this," said Gus.
Three soundstages, including one that is ten thousand square feet, classrooms, production offices, a podcast room and a screening room are just some of the plans from a group called Buffalo Roam Studios.
They also want to make it a school where people can learn filmmaking.
"One of the things that has been a challenge for Oklahoma is having enough crew when we have multiple productions happening at once. So if this would be an opportunity to train more people to not only work in the film industry but to stay in Oklahoma, that is really something that we feel like Bartlesville could help contribute to the entire state," said Gus.
Officials say if this plan goes ahead, the renovation of this church could give a multi-million dollar boost to Bartlesville.
The filming of the Martin Scorsese movie, Killers of the Flower Moon in Bartlesville gave the city a 35 million dollar boost.
Gus says a new studio could help make Bartlesville a filing destination.
"This could just really be something that could set us apart and continue to bring film back to Bartlesville it is a huge economic impact," said Gus.
The plans promise to keep the outside of the building looking the same and match the aesthetics of the current building.
Anthony Fishler was visiting Bartlesville and he told FOX23 he liked the idea for the church.
"The building is beautiful but doing something that people would enjoy in the neighborhood in the city, I think it's fantastic and back by this kind of film school here in Bartlesville will attract people," said Fishler.
These are just proposals at the moment.
The company behind the plans is looking to invest two million dollars and potentially two million from a city-funded general obligation bond.
The plans have been presented to the city council but they have yet to decide on the funding.
If they decide to make it part of the general obligation bond that vote will happen in October and will be up to people in Bartlesville to decide on.